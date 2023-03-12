X
Krasle, George Edward

KRASLE, George Edward

George Edward Krasle, born September 18, 1929, age 93, passed away on February 26, 2023. Son of George C. and Pauline Krasle of Irvington, NJ. He served in the Third Army Counterintelligence Corps and was a founder of the Underwater Society of America with Jacques Cousteau and Sir. Arthur C. Clarke.

He started the first Dive Shop in the State of Georgia, and was the first YMCA SCUBA Instructor, was famously married underwater at the Heart of Atlanta Hotel in 1961 (AJC front page, May 16,1961), pioneered several SCUBA and hyperbaric oxygen innovations and patents. He was featured in many publications like Atlanta Magazine and Brown's Guide to Georgia and eventually owned several shops in Atlanta, including Diving World, which closed in 2014 upon retirement. Remains will be incorporated into a living ocean reef.

George is survived by his children, George S. Krasle, Eric K. Krasle (Eric's wife, Windy Gresham Krasle), Darin E. Krasle, JoAnne Kevitz; sister, Carole Branagan; stepdaughter, Bridget Hughes; grandchildren, Jasmine Serafina Krasle, Erica-Paulos Dazzle Krasle, Natasha Krasle Rice, Lily Krasle, Suzanne Krasle, Angelina Wang (Krasle), Syndy and Sandy Kevitz; niece, Doreen Corley; nephew, Brian Corley; grandnieces, Courtney, Ashley, Alexa, Brianna; step-grandchildren, Amanda Edwards, Laura Hemminger and Freddy Reisser; and many adopted family and friends including, Sunny Aasgaard, Nancy Mangum, previous wife, Sara Halstead (and Frank), Chuck Johns, Tim Setzer, Foots Howard, Blake Aasgaard, Irene Lambert, Kathy Kirbo, Liz Paulos, Moni Ressier, Kevin, Ed, Scully, Larry B., Robert E., Jeff, the Edwardses; and many more who deserve to be named.

George's life is chronicled in the book "Diver Down, But Looking Up", at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/dl0pwfqptc1e1qh/George%20Krasle%20Autobiography%20Digitized.pdf?dl=0. Condolences/inquiries may be sent to eric@krasle.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Reefball Foundation, Inc. (www.reefballfoundation.org).

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

