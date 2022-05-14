KRAKER, Melissa



Melissa Jane "Janie" Kraker, age 70, of Smyrna, GA passed away on May 2, 2022 in the home her grandmother built. Janie was predeceased by her husband, David Kraker. She is remembered by her two sisters, Joanne Garcia and Jeanine Sanders, her daughter Shannon Bartlett, her step-granddaughter Brittney Bray, and her best friend and granddaughter Bailey Bartlett. Janie was born to Betty Jane Gates and Jesse Murphy Henderson on December 23, 1951 in Alexandria, Louisiana. As a young adult Janie was the epitome of flower power and remained proud to be a hippie throughout her entire life. She loved to tell stories of all the concerts and festivals she went to, after all a little exaggeration never hurt anyone. Later in life Janie worked at the post office for many years and found lots of joy in her job. Despite her love of working in the post office, her heart and soul belonged to the Georgia mountains where she took many vacations after retiring. She found comfort and happiness in the sun, the moon, and the stars, which she could see most clearly in the mountains. In her later years on the rare chance, she wasn't staying in a cabin in the mountains you could find her sitting in her home with her dogs listening to rock and roll, burning her favorite incense, sipping on a cherry Coke, and reliving her hippie days. While we "Wish You Were Here," it brings us peace to know that she is a "Free Bird" and is on the "Stairway to Heaven." In honor of Janie, we ask that you celebrate her life and her journey "Into The Mystic" by listening to your favorite song from the 70's, crack open a cherry Coke, and take it easy for the day whenever you get the chance. Services in care of Southern Cremations & Funerals Marietta

