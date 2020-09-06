KRAJEC, Richard "Dick" On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Richard (Dick) Krajec died peacefully in his sleep at age 90. Dick was born December 1, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio to Tony and Josephine (Maver) Krajec. He graduated from East High School in Cleveland and Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. On July 18, 1953, he married Barbara Louise Schoenbeck. After leaving the United States Air Force, he earned his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Dick and Barb raised five sons and the family relocated to Savannah in 1975 when he took a job at Gulfstream American. They moved to Big Canoe in 1991 after Dick retired as Treasurer of Gulfstream. Dick had a passion for music, playing the drums in local bands into his late 70s. He was active in the Rotary Club of Jasper, Big Canoe Chapel and Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. He was known for his generous spirit as well as his quick and irreverent wit. Dick was preceded in death by Barb, his loving wife of 55 years, and his son, Jim. He is survived by his sons, David (Debra), Phil (Cynthia), Chris and Tim (Beverly), daughter-in-law, Lisa, grandchildren, Tandy, Ty (Kim), Alex, Katherine McGlinchey (Jack), Anthony, Andrew and Claire, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S. Lee St. in Buford on Saturday, September 12, from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 PM, that afternoon, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch, Father Eric Hill presiding. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://forms.gle/D4jDVFEzbWLNDjfHA. The Rite of Committal will be at 1 PM, September 13, at Big Canoe Chapel Cemetery Columbarium, 1851 Steve Tate Road in Marble Hill. Donations can be made in Dick's memory to the Rotary International World Fund at https://my.rotary.org/en/donate. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.



