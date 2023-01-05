KOZLOWSKI, Paul



Heaven welcomed the dynamic, generous and loving soul of Paul Kozlowski on December 31, 2022.



Paul is often called a cellular technology pioneer having been a founder of Contel Cellular Inc. in 1982. After becoming the country's first profitable independent cellular corporation, Paul led its merger with GTE Mobile Communications in 1991, becoming President of the country's second largest cellular telephone operation before that company ultimately became Verizon. Ironically, Paul didn't spend much time on the phone preferring personal interactions where he could use his compelling powers of persuasion. His drive and determination to succeed, looking for solutions or innovations to challenges, and his "never give in" motto are renowned.



A sports enthusiast, Paul was a high school and collegiate star on track, football and his favorite sport - soccer where he thrived on the semi-pro stage. As an adult, he focused his athletic prowess on the tennis courts as a member of Dunwoody Country Club.



However, Paul believed his greatest accomplishment was his family. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara. They loved to travel, always choosing to explore a new destination and while at home, music and dancing were always part of any celebration. Daughter Crissy and partner Doug, daughter Suzie, husband Jeff Collins, and grandsons Christopher and Matthew will miss his quick banter and humor and will always remember his dedication to being an active supporter and advisor to ensure his family's happiness. It's what he lived for and it's what will be missed the most.



In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at Furkids Inc. and Shriners Children's.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 4 to 6 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 6 o'clock.



