KOVALY, Paul



Paul John Kovaly, age 87, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on January 17, 2022. Born in Jovra, Czechoslovakia to Paul Kovaly and Emma Vargo, he is survived by his four living children, James, Eric, John, Abigail; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Joseph and Margaret. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years Clarice Evelyn Ross, his son Robert and his great-grandson Garrison. Paul greatly appreciated the outdoors with many camping, boating and hiking trips with his children and also when he was older tending to a large thriving vegetable garden. He loved spending time with his dogs and daily walks through his neighborhood of 50 years in Decatur, GA as well as attending local festivals. Please consider making a donation to https://lifelineanimal.org/.

