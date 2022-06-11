KOVACEVICH, Mark



Robert



August 5, 1962 - April 23, 2022



Mark Robert Kovacevich died suddenly of a heart attack while out running through one of his favorite places, Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA. Minutes before collapsing he stated that he would not change a thing in his life, as it brought him to where he was, and he had never been happier.



Besides being an avid runner and a member of the Atlanta Track Club, Mark was a proud veteran. Mark grew up in Spokane, Washington where he graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, and then went on to graduate from the University of Washington with a BA in Business Administration. He was involved with ROTC and after graduation joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Friedberg, Germany, Headquarters Company, 1st Tank Battalion, 32nd armored Division toward the end of the Cold War. In 2004 he completed an MS Degree from the University of Maryland in Computer Systems Management. He retired from his distinguished military career as a Major for the G6 at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, GA.



Mark loved everything technology and after his military service he went on to work with several premiere technology companies. At the time of his death, he was a Senior Sales Force Architect for Infosys in his home of 20 years, Atlanta. In addition, he was the founding partner and CEO of Hawk Guided Technologies.



Mark was very proud of his sobriety, having been sober since October 1, 2002. He was active in both AA and in Al-Anon. He also took great joy in his involvement and leadership with The ManKind Project, an organization that provides life-changing experiential personal development programs for men. He truly was a man among men.



Mark found joy in many things, from coaching his kids' soccer when they were young to music to his penchant for a really tasty dessert. More than anything, however, Mark saw his greatest achievement as being father to Amelia Kovalk (Cameron) and Matthew Kovacevich. He was so proud of them and their accomplishments. In addition to his children, Mark is survived by his parents Robert Kovacevich (Yvonne) and Louanna Hembree Keyes (Rich) of Spokane, his brothers Phil Kovacevich (Eric) and Bernhard Kovacevich (Ruth), and his sister Tawni Wright (Shawn), his former wife, Christine Rudie, and his girlfriend, Judy Diggs Keenan, as well as his nieces and nephews.



Mark's remains will be interred at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA with full Military Honors.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salish School of Spokane, a nonprofit that strives to preserve and revitalize the critically endangered indigenous Salish languages. www.salishschoolofspokane.org.

