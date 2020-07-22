KOUROUMA, Michelle D. Michelle D. Kourouma passed on July 17, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born Michelle J. Doswell, on March 15, 1943, in New York City, NY, the daughter of the late Marjorie Holland Doswell of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and the late Spergen Andrew Doswell of Blackstone, Virginia. Ms. Kourouma retired as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Conference of Black Mayors (NCBM) after serving in that capacity from 1978-2004. She continued her leadership role consulting in the areas of education and grant-writing, and serving for years as president of the Reunion Place Homeowner's Association. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Kesso S. Milner (Marcellus Milner III), granddaughter Kemi Anike Milner and grandson Marcellus Milner IV; sister Karima Al-Amin (Imam Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin), nephews Ali and Kairi Al-Amin; a host of cousins in Canada and the United States; and many friends. Memorial Service, Saturday August 8th, 3 PM Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000



