Koskinas, Karen

Karen Reed Koskinas, passed away peacefully at her home in Cumming, GA on Wednesday, July 5, just a few weeks short of her 80th birthday.



Karen was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, to father, John W. Reed and mother, Katherine G. Reed, both now deceased. She was raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, where she lived until moving south when she began her career in the insurance industry working with the George Poole Insurance Agency. In 1980, Karen joined Sutter & McLellan Insurance, eventually becoming an Agency Principal. In 1992, Sutter & McLellan merged with Gilbreath & Associates to form the Sutter, McLellan & Gilbreath Agency. Recognizing the benefits of automation for her agency, Karen became an active and sought after member of the AMS Users Group, where she freely shared her considerable knowledge with agents across the country. Karen's character, work ethic, and reputation for being easily approachable and compassionate earned the respect of her colleagues, employees, and industry peers. Karen loved to share the many memories she had of the friends she gained and she maintained contact with many of them after her retirement in 2014. Since her retirement Karen enjoyed gardening and canning, relaxing by the pool and spending time with her friends and her growing family that now included a great-grandson!



Karen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pete C. Koskinas. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Wright; and son, John (Iliana) Jennings, both of Cumming, GA; her dearly loved grandchildren, Ashley Jennings of Lakewood, CO; Reed and Taylor Jennings of Cumming, GA; Katy Sheppard (Patrick); and great-grandson, Jackson Sheppard of Commerce, GA; and Randy Wright Jr. (Lindsey), of Tampa, FL. Other survivors, with whom she shared many special memories, are her loving sister, Rose-Ann Reed Schaeffer (George) of Hilton Head Island, SC; and brother, John Reed (Beth) of Upton, MA; and brother-in-law, Charles Koskinas (Marlene) of Fairfax, VA.



Visitation will be on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 4 PM-6 PM.



Funeral services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.



Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.



Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886-9899.





