KOSIKOWSKI, Richard Eugene



Richard Eugene Kosikowski passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2022, at the age of 91 in Atlanta, Georgia. His family will be holding a private memorial service. Richard was born to Polish immigrants Bertha and Frank Kosikowski on November 18th, 1930 in Torrington, Connecticut, the youngest of 11 children. After growing up in Torrington, Richard bravely served his country during the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, he attended the University of Connecticut where he received a B.S. in Engineering. On his many projects over the years, he helped design parts of the Lockheed C5 Galaxy, worked for the TVA, and helped design nuclear power plants. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf, eating pizza, and drinking cold beer on sunny days at the beach. Richard will be remembered for his charisma, humor, and hard work ethic. He is survived by his four children Richard John Holden, Frank Holden and his wife Marilia, Nicholas George Holden and his wife Cynthia, and Maria Lynn Hack, He is also survived by his five grandchildren Nicholas Holden, Alice Clanton and her husband Christopher, Christopher Holden, Samantha Hack-Rose and her husband Luke, and William Hack, and by his two great-grandchildren Whitaker Clanton and Aoife Clanton.

