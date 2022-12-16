ajc logo
Kornman, Joan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KORNMAN, Joan

87, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully in her sleep on December 14, 2022. Mother of Sherri Kohr (Howard), Gayle Kornman, and Alan Kornman (Wendy); grandmother of Benjamin Korh (Lauren), Shoshana Baronofsky (Dani), Arielle Graffe (Jake), Amanda Cormer, and Max Cormer; great-grandmother of Lilly, Charlie, and Yael. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 2712 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA on Friday, December 16 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Agudas Achim Congregation at agudasachim-va.org or to Bestfriends.org

