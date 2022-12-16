KORNMAN, Joan



87, of Alexandria, VA, formerly of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully in her sleep on December 14, 2022. Mother of Sherri Kohr (Howard), Gayle Kornman, and Alan Kornman (Wendy); grandmother of Benjamin Korh (Lauren), Shoshana Baronofsky (Dani), Arielle Graffe (Jake), Amanda Cormer, and Max Cormer; great-grandmother of Lilly, Charlie, and Yael. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 2712 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA on Friday, December 16 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Agudas Achim Congregation at agudasachim-va.org or to Bestfriends.org

