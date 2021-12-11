KORNHAUS, Timothy



Timothy James Kornhaus (65), son of Tom, brother to John and Ann, passed away December 7, 2021 at his home in Peachtree City, GA. He leaves behind his beloved wife Terri, his two sons Bryan and Scotty, his grandkids: Abigail, Allison, Adalynn, Makenzie, and Charlotte. So well as his boxer pup: Layla.



Tim poured his heart and soul into the beverage industry for 44 years touching hundreds of careers and customers in markets across the MidWest and Eastern United States. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs. He loved entertaining and surrounding himself with friends. Tim always had music playing; namely Tom Petty and The Beatles.



Per Tim's final wishes his remains will be cremated. The family will have visitors and those wishing to pay their final respects at his home in Peachtree City this coming Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 from 1-4 PM. The event will be casual per Tim's wishes as we celebrate his life.



In a few weeks there will be a separate event in the Kansas City area where a portion of his remains will be spread at his mother's final resting place. Please contact Scott.kornhaus@grote.com for details.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the American Kidney Fund:



https://www.kidneyfund.org/get-involved



May he forever rest in peace.



HOPE Funeral Home, 770-461-9222.

