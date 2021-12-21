KOPLIN, Doris



Doris Albert Koplin passed away on December 19, 2021 at 90 years old. She is survived by her children Janis, Kal and Charlene, 4 beloved grandchildren Amy (Tom), Alex (Tina), Daniel and Haley, 2 great-grandchildren Charlee and Chaz.



She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, Beryl, parents Anna and Louis Albert, brother Joe and sister Adele. Doris was adored by all for her kindness, graciousness and loving nature. She never uttered an unkind word and developed meaningful, long time friendships from all the different parts of her life.



Doris was best known for her mastery in the culinary world. She published 3 cookbooks, worked as an executive chef, catered events, taught cooking classes and more. Her challahs were legendary, widely known and requested along with many of her gourmet culinary creations. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing her vast knowledge by teaching others. Doris studied at Le Cordon Bleu in London as well as with many luminaries including Julia Child, Giuliano Bugialli and Jacques Pepin.



One of Doris's most valued accomplishments was as a founding member and president of the Les Dames d'Escoffier International Atlanta chapter whose mission is to inspire, advance and support women in food, beverage and hospitality to achieve excellence in leadership and philanthropy.



Doris was deeply devoted to her synagogue and community and served as president of the Sisterhood and on the board.



Family was Doris's true passion. Her grandchildren have beautiful memories of Friday night dinners, special birthday celebrations and more. Her home was full of inviting smells and every morsel of her food was delicious as it was prepared with her love.



Graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 21 at 2:30 PM at Arlington Cemetery with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating. Donations in Doris's memory may be made to Lauren's Run/CURE Childhood Cancer (https://curechildhoodcancer.org/our-events/laurens-run/), CRPS (rsds.org) or the Ahavath Achim Synagogue (aasynagogue.org). Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

