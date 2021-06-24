KOPERWAS, Celina



Celina (Lin) Rössler Koperwas, of Sandy Springs, age 73, passed away on June 22, 2021 after a 7 year battle with ovarian cancer that she fought courageously with grace and dignity. Lin is the beloved wife of Robert Koperwas for 23 years; loving mother of Shanni Novak, George Doneson; grandmother of Kainan Doneson; and sister of Noemi Rössler. Lin loved life with her one true love, her husband Bob. Lin and Bob moved to Sandy Springs in 2005 where Lin soon became an active member of her community, a community they adored and called 'home'. After a very successful career culminating as VP of Merchandising, Lin went back to school where she studied Nutrition and started a 2nd career as a dietician. Lin was loved by many and was a dedicated, devoted and loyal friend to all who knew her. Lin will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM today, June 24 at Dressler's Chapel and via zoom link on Dressler's website. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute, 1266 W. Paces Ferry Road, Suite 339, Atlanta, GA 30327. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

