Koons, Elmore

KOONS, Jr., Elmore William "Bill"



Elmore William (Bill) Koons, Jr, 89, of Decatur, passed away on December 20, 2020. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy at the Pentagon and was a man of abiding faith in his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. He was married for 63 years to Carolyn H. Koons who predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by their three sons and their wives, E. William Koons, III and Vickie Koons, John and Mary Koons, Larry and Pam Koons: six grandsons and their wives, Kurt and Kara Koons, Kevin and Caroline Koons, Tate and Lindsay Koons, Ryan Koons, Russell Koons and Trey Koons; granddaughter and her husband, Courtney and Anhtuan Bui; two great granddaughters, Katie Koons and Madelyn Bui; eight great-grandsons, Zachary Koons, William Koons, Connor Bui, Austin Bui, Nathan Bui, Max Koons, James Koons and Lawson Koons.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 27th from 1 PM till 2 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons funeral home in Decatur. Services will begin in the Chapel at 2 pm with Rev. Hiruy Gebremichael officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on A.S. Turner & Sons Facebook page, and available on Zoom. For information to watch, please visit www.asturner.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church in Tucker.

