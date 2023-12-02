Obituaries

Kono, Michiko

File photo
File photo
Dec 2, 2023

KONO, Michiko

Michiko Kono, 60, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on November 22, 2023, in Atlanta, after a brief battle with cancer.

Michi was born in Tokyo, Japan, to Tetsuro and Seiko Kono, on December 26, 1962. She grew up in Nashville, TN, and graduated high school as a class valedictorian at Hillsboro High. She graduated college and law school from Vanderbilt University. She worked as an attorney for the Environmental Protection Agency for 30 years, and retired last year. She was involved with her church, Peachtree Presbyterian, and supported the symphony, public broadcasting, and the local botanical garden.

Michi was preceded in death by her father, Tetsuro Kono. She is survived by her mother, Seiko Kono; and brothers, Masahiro Kono of Charleston, SC, and Kenji Kono of Brookline, MA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




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