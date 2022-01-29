KONAS, Charles



Charles Patton Konas, a nursing student and fearless whitewater raft guide, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2022 at his home in Prescott, AZ. He was 32.



Charlie was born in Atlanta, January 26, 1989. He graduated from Riverside Military Academy and attended Auburn University.



He moved to Prescott as part of his alcohol recovery journey and made many friends, some whom he walked alongside as they worked through their own struggles.



In Prescott, he loved to hike and camp in the nearby hills and found his passion for helping others through the medical field. He became a medical assistant, an EMT, and was one semester shy of earning his nursing degree. His compassion and desire to help people would have made him an awesome nurse.



Charlie was happiest when he was active in nature, and especially when guiding others down a river in North Georgia and North Carolina.



He is survived by his parents, Leila and Chuck Konas; brother, Jack; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Stuart W. Patton; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was devoted to his rescue dog, Riley, and his goddaughter, Mackenzie.



One of his friends posted a quote by the actor Robin Williams, whose life was also cut short, as an example of Charlie's compassion towards those in need of a listening ear " –A friend is someone who listens to your B.S., tells you that it is B.S., and listens some more." That was and is Charlie.



The family will hold a private service for Charlie at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Charlie's memory to Prescott House 214 N. Arizona Ave. Prescott, AZ 86301, although not a 501(c)(3), Prescott House matches all donations, or to Covenant Community c/o All Saints 'Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30308.

