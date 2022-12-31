KOMISAROW, Marc



Marc Samson Komisarow died Thursday of advanced cancer, after a very short illness. He was 66. He was born on July 22, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Eddie and Erika Helfgot Komisarow. At a young age, he moved with his family to Jacksonville, FL, and then to Atlanta, where his father joined his brothers in the franchise restaurant business. Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his brother Gene Komisarow and nephew Kirk Komisarow, both of Weaverville, NC, and his niece Nicole Komisarow Stjernberg of Gotenborg, Sweden, as well as a great-niece and a great-nephew. He also is survived by several first cousins on both sides of his family, with whom he shared many happy childhood memories. Among his favorites were times he spent in Connecticut. He also was the beloved brother, uncle and great-uncle by previous marriage to two sisters, four nieces, a nephew and several great-nieces and nephews. He grew up in Northeast Atlanta, graduated from North Fulton High School, Hamilton College and Tulane University School of Law. In high school, he represented Georgia at the model United Nations. He was a very active alumnus of Hamilton College and, for many years, kept track of his 1978 classmates' activities and reported on those. Starting in law school, he played bridge and became a life master and a feared opponent. He practiced law in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico, before discovering his true life's work, being a financial advisor. He had a deep understanding of finances and helped scores of clients assure a comfortable future, even when they came to him saying that was an impossible goal. He was married for 30 years (until November 2022) to his ex-wife Brenda L. Mooney, who survives him, and they were active members of Congregation Shearith Israel, Young Israel of Toco Hills (now Or HaTorah) and Congregation Ariel. He excelled at many avocations over the years – growing Old Garden roses, knitting, collecting pottery and overseeing the renovations of the couple's home. And he was an expert at navigating Disney World, which he and his then-wife visited more than 40 times over a 10-year period as Disney Vacation Club members. In 1992, he was a contestant on the TV show Jeopardy, where he lost to returning co-champions, but was the only one to get the Final Jeopardy answer correct. He loved Broadway musicals, especially those by Stephen Sondheim, and would break into song at the slightest provocation. He also knew the secret recipe for the Big Boy sauce at Shoney's, because his uncle owned all of those restaurants from Forsyth County to Forsyth, GA, and he had worked there in the summers. Marc had many friends and kept in contact with them his entire life, including several from elementary school. Near the end of his life, he moved to a high-rise apartment in Midtown and began to perform standup comedy. Graveside services will take place 10:30 AM, Monday, January 2 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park with Rabbi Mark Kunis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Brittany Rescue, Hamilton College, or Jerusalem House. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

