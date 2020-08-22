X

Komanski, Rita

KOMANSKI, Rita Rita D. Komanski, 86, of Alpharetta, GA, died August 18. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, August 26, at 10:30 AM, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent by visiting: https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com__;!!JZyed81S!059RTpHZ_oBZ6G6oyszGBqmUV1_2gpR58IU93GBXx7ctzgSn3PjtmZyYguZAaOQ$. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, from 6 until 8 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770) 476-2535.

