Kolze, Vida

Vida Annette Kolze, age 95, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2021 with her beloved husband of 69 years, Ronald C. Kolze, by her side. Vida was born in a suburb of Chicago on September 24th, 1925 to Charles and Emily Tamburino.

Vida graduated from Glenbard Highschool which is in a Western suburban area of Chicago. In October of 1952 she married Ronald Clarence Kolze. They continued to live in the Chicago suburbs until 1961. Vida worked for the Navy in the early years of the war and her last position in Chicago was as a secretary to a Vice President at a national advertising agency, J Walter Thompson. Ron's employee then promoted him to a SE Regional Manager which brought them to Atlanta.

Vida raised two children, a son Kurt, born in 1961 and daughter, Kimberly, born in 1964. In 1969 Vida and Ron decided to start their own business. As the business grew, it required ever increasing amounts of Vida's time, which she managed in addition to driving carpools, volunteering at church along with being the Women's Moderator at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, The Wedding Guild, an active member of the Gene Wilson Sunday school class, and later President of the Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary for the City of Atlanta.

The business was sold in 1990, and over the last 20+ years Vida and Ron were able to travel extensively worldwide.

Vida is survived by her husband Ronald Clarence Kolze, two children Kurt Charles Kolze and Kimberly Kolze Venter, and grandchildren Emily Claire Venter, Ethan Paul Venter, Heather Fisher and Steven and Shannon Roberts.

A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Kellett Chapel on Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00.