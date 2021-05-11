Kolter, Paul

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688823-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688823-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688823-01_1_0000688823-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688823-01_1_0000688823-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">KOLTER, DR., Paul C. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Dr. Paul C. Kolter, Associate Professor Emeritus, Georgia State University was born in 1921. While attending Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee he enlisted in the US Infantry in January of 1942 and served 4 years during WWII. During his service he was Cadre involved in training recruits especially in weapon care and use. Later he trained Japanese Americans, the Nisei, who made up the famed 100th Battalion of the Italian Campaign. En route to Japan for the Army of Occupation, he was recalled by Air Transport Command to become Head Personnel Clerk at Camp Kohler, California, where he remained until discharged in 1946. <br/><br/>He returned to graduate from Maryville College and received his Masters Degree at University of Tennessee (Knoxville) in 1950. For 2 years, he taught at Maryville College and then moved to Georgia State in Atlanta, teaching there while working for a Doctoral Degree at Emory University. During his tenure he taught many students and courses at Grady, Piedmont, Crawford Long, St. Joseph Hospitals and Georgia Baptist Medical Center. After a tenure of 30+ years, he retired in 1985.<br/><br/>Actively involved in the antique business, he had a booth at ElCo at Lakewood Fairgrounds and Scott Antique Show at the Atlanta Exposition Center for many years. During these years, he was able to make numerous trips to Europe, Africa, and Asia.<br/><br/>A longtime resident of Sandy Springs since 1958, he is survived by nieces and nephews, the Joe Anderson family, Fares, Harriet and Evan Schlank of Knoxville, TN and Gerd and Waltraut Schroth of Atlanta, GA, Angela, Greg, Lucy and Felix Liegel of Chicago, IL, Peter, Anne, Otto and Angus Schroth of Greensboro, NC, Terry Martel, Jim Spencer and many other friends from within the Atlanta area.</font><br/>