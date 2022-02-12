KOLODKIN, Stanley



Stanley S. Kolodkin, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, after a brief illness. Known to everyone but his mother as Stan, he grew up in Atlanta, GA and Lenoire, NC. He graduated from Grady HS in Atlanta, where he was an excellent student, and a flautist in the Atlanta junior symphony. He went to college at MIT, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. He loved everything about MIT, including his studies, being a member of the crew team, school songs, his beaver ring, and his lighthearted disrespect of Harvard. While at MIT, he met and married Judith Gerber Kolodkin, the love of his life. The two moved to Lexington, MA where they lived for more than 40 years, then to Bedford, then Longboat Key, FL, and eventually to Atlanta, GA. The two were happily married for more than 67 years. He was involved in his community in many ways, including as president of his synagogue, Temple Isaiah of Lexington. While a southerner at heart, Stan also considered himself a New Englander, continuing to follow the Patriots and the Red Sox. Early in his career, Stan worked at RCA as part of the Apollo program. Among other accomplishments, the name "Stanley Kolodkin" appears on the moon as recognition for his involvement in the moon landing. After RCA, he returned to MIT for his executive MBA, and in the 1970s, he co-founded Xenergy, Inc., an energy consulting and conservation company. After selling Xenergy in the 1990s, he consulted for the World Bank and the Chinese government on energy conservation projects in China. In addition to academic and work pursuits, he had many passions, most notably anything with a computer chip. He got his first PC (from Building 19!) in the early 1980s, and always had the latest and greatest computer, phone and tablet. He and Judith loved to travel, and together, along with friends and family, they visited nearly every state in the US and dozens of countries. Over the course of his life, he was also a sailor, a bridge player, a bike rider, and an avid reader. When Stan and Judy retired to Florida, he took and taught several classes, but was particularly passionate about a class he taught on politics and current events. He enjoyed debates on almost any subject, especially anything involving politics. He was always even tempered, smart and kind. In addition to his wife, Judith, he is survived by his children, Amy (Craig), David (Margot) and Susan (David), grandchildren Emily, Sara, Lauren, Zachary and Eleanor, his great-granddaughter, Sophia, and his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Elaine, along with a large Atlanta family. Stan will be missed by friends and family alike for his strong intellect, wonderful sense of humor, and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in Atlanta, 770-451-4999.

