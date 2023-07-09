KOLLME, Sidney



Sidney Kollme passed away peacefully at his home on June 30, 2023. Just one day following their 60th wedding anniversary, Sid was reunited with his dear wife, Martha Burns Kollme, who preceded him in death on April 12, 2023. He was born July 19, 1938, to Sidney Pockels Kollme and Mary Fisher Kollme in St. Louis, Missouri. Sid attended Washington University and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He enjoyed a long, successful career in industrial chemical sales, working in senior positions for multiple international chemical producers. Sid's greatest accomplishment and highest priority was always his family, starting with his marriage to the love of his life, Martha, whom he wed in 1963. Sid and Martha raised three sons in Atlanta, Barrett Burns, Douglas Kingsland and Christopher Armitage. Sid coached countless numbers of his sons' sports teams, acted as "Grey Fox" in Indian Guides Tribes and took particular pride in family doubles matches on Court One at Cherokee Town and Country Club. He insisted that his sons try everything and quit nothing, which has had a profound impact on each's development and character. In 1982, Sid purchased a home on Lake Burton which quickly became his peaceful sanctuary. He served as President of the Lake Burton Civic Association, supporting the growth of the local Fire Department and Camp High Harbour. He was the water ski instructor for the entire family, teaching his three sons and many of his 14 grandchildren. Later in life, he was content to simply enjoy the serenity of the lake environment, flanked by Martha and his beloved black labradors. Along with his wife, Sid was a devoted follower of Christ and a tireless volunteer at First Presbyterian Church, serving in a variety of leadership roles over his 60 years of membership. He will be deeply missed by many and is survived by his sons, Barrett (Astri), Douglas (Ashley) and Christopher (Shannon); grandchildren, Burns (25), Elizabeth (24), Sidney (22), Shaw (22), Christopher (20), Maya (20), Ellie (20), Mary Douglas (18), Hall (13), Otto (11), Ella (9), Max (6), Ava (4) and Sophie (1 month); and sister, Mary Shelby. Sid's family would like to acknowledge the truly extraordinary efforts of his tireless, loving and compassionate caregivers, Pauline Elliott, Carmelo Lindsay, Mae Gayle and Felicia Shim. A private service celebrating Sid's exceptional life is planned for August. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all gifts and donations be directed to the YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Burton (https://ymcaofmetroatlanta.givingfuel.com/crowd/ymca-camp-high-harbour-at-lake-burton-champions-2023).Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/location/atlanta for the Kollme family.



