KOLLME, Martha Burns



Martha Burns Kollme, born June 9, 1939, passed away peacefully and met her Savior on April 12, 2023. Martha was a loyal friend to many, dedicated sister, devoted wife, adoring grandmother and cherished mother. She was born to Martha Armitage Burns and Cecil Barrett Burns in Greeneville, Tennessee. Her natural mother passed away shortly after childbirth. Cecil remarried Lockie Melton, "Mama" as Martha would call her, and together they raised Martha and her younger brother Robert. Martha was a Homecoming Queen at Greeneville High School and later attended the University of Tennessee and Randolph Macon Women's College. Following graduation, Martha moved to Atlanta where she would become a public-school teacher. One afternoon at a pool party, she caught the eye of young man named Sidney Kollme. Martha and Sidney were married on June 29, 1963. Martha and Sid raised three sons; Barrett Burns, Douglas Kingsland and Christopher Armitage. Much of Martha's life was spent tending to the needs of her family in carpool lines, in grocery stores, attending baseball and basketball games, and helping with homework assignments, among other countless selfless roles; all of which she took great pride in fulfilling. Martha was a very proud and doting grandmother to thirteen grandchildren, who affectionately knew her simply as "Grams". Her fourteenth grandchild is due this summer. Martha's greatest joy in life was time spent with her children and grandchildren. Martha was a passionate volunteer with Meals on Wheels and faithfully served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta for over 20 years. Martha's love of God was overflowing and served as the guiding principle for her life. Martha was a very bright light to this world. She was a woman full of faith, grace, humility, compassion and energy. Martha had an uncanny capacity to make anyone she met feel important and appreciated. She will be deeply missed by many and is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Sidney; her sons, Barrett (Astri), Douglas (Ashley) and Christopher (Shannon); grandchildren, Burns (25), Elizabeth (23), Sidney (22), Shaw (22), Christopher (20), Maya (20), Ellie (20), Mary Douglas (18), Hall (13), Otto (11), Ella (8), Max (6), and Ava (3); and brother, Robert (Diane). Martha's family would like to acknowledge the truly extraordinary efforts of her tireless, loving and compassionate caregivers, Pauline Elliott, Carmelo Lindsay, Mae Gayle and Felicia Shim. A private service celebrating Martha's exceptional life is planned for early May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta chapter of Meals on Wheels, https://www.mowatl.org/donations.

