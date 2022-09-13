KOLESKI, Jonathan



Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski, age 42, passed away serving in the line of duty Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jon was born January 7, 1980 in Miami, Florida to Linda Sue Koleski-Marchetti. Jon joined the United States Army after September 11, 2001. Staff Sergeant Koleski proudly served his country in active duty with three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was part of the 101st Airborne Division. After returning home from overseas, Jon joined the Georgia National Guard. In 2007, he became a Deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department. Jon took great pride in serving his country and community.



Jon was a Godly man who loved his family—he was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. He loved the outdoors. He was an animal lover and an adventurous foodie as well as an avid runner and was well known for his participation in many 5k runs around metro Atlanta.



Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of four years, Amy McDowell-Koleski; mother, Linda Sue Koleski-Marchetti; sister, Melissa Marchetti; sister, Megan Barrios and her husband Brandon; brothers, Jared Marchetti and Jason Marchetti; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Mirella McDowell; mother-in-law, Nona McDowell; sister-in-law, Kaitie McDowell; brother-in-law, Josh Allen; as well as numerous other family members and friends.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road, Kennesaw, Georgia 30144. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at NorthStar Church with Pastor Mike Linch officiating. Following the service, Jon will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cobb Sheriff's Foundation, P.O. Box 1932, Marietta, GA 30061, https://cobbsheriffsfoundation.org



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Koleski family.



Services have been entrusted to the care of Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, Georgia 30152.



