KOLB, Joann Quillen June 25, 1930 - June 12, 2020 True Grits By: Allen R. Kolb It all started on grandfather's farm Where she rode her horse Patsy with grace Behind was her pet dog named "Knee High" He had trouble keeping up with the pace She graduated high school at age 15 Attending Radford College so young was not to her so appealing But she went on to nursing school at UT Left early from sickness, she was never engaged in healing Recovered back home In Gate City, Virginia Then off to Atlanta she went Got her first job with Trust Company Bank Worked later for doctors of considerable rank Introduced herself to Atlanta's social scene By joining the Young Republicans Federation Was active at several Methodist youth groups Peachtree Road Methodist was her final place of veneration Employed by American Management Association for a while It was then that she met her soul mate Al, a transplanted Hoosier she did wed Through 48 years of life they did happily tread They raised one child named Rick Of whom they are quite pleased Maintained contact with kin and their families In Knoxville, and east Tennessee Joann was oh so happy While working in her back yard vegetable garden She did ceramics for a while A proud and successful homemaker was her personal style Joann is home now to be with her Lord She's gone now, but we're not down in the mouth A woman of strength and fortitude She was a TRUE Girl Raised In The South



