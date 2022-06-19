ajc logo
KOKAL, Peter

August 5, 1943 to February 15, 2022

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 AM, at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, 502 Adams Ave, Eveleth, MN, 55734. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4 PM – 7 PM, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. Military honors accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172 Veterans of Foreign War, Eveleth. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred and may be directed to Jennifer Kokal c/o the funeral home. Condolences may be left at Legacy.com

