KOHRMAN, Diane V.



Diane V. Kohrman died on October 20, 2020 at age 80. Diane was born in Berlin, WI to the late Henry and Ermina Roegner and lived in WI during her formative years. She moved to Atlanta in 1973, went back to school and earned her degree in information processing from GA State. She worked as a programmer for banking and medical records software. She was active with the Atlanta Track Club as a runner, board member and volunteer coach. An avid runner, she completed over 30 Peachtree Road Races, 10 marathons and 25 triathlons. She also enjoyed working with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council 8376. She was generous, loved her garden and always wanted to share.



Diane is survived by Bob, her husband of 28 years, son David Delaware (Kathy), step-sons Kevin Kohrman (Lisa), Matthew Kohrman, Brian Kohrman (Kristin), grandsons Luke and Loden Kohrman, sister Mary Ann Wavernek (Tom), brother Mark Roegner (Debby) and brother-in-law David Schuh. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Floyd Roegner, Larry Roegner, John Roegner and sister Rosemary Schuh.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA on Thursday, October 29th. Because of COVID-19 restrictions there will be no visitation and limited attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) in Diane's memory.





