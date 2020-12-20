Koenig, Elisa

KOENIG, Elaine



Elaine Koenig passed away on December 18, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born on May 10, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Lillian Melnick and son-in-law Michael Raptis. She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughters, Karen (Mark) Winarsky, Deborah Raptis, and Allison Koenig, and grandchildren, Isabelle and Sara Winarsky and Logan and Amanda Raptis.



Elaine was a graduate of Queens College and earned her BS in Physical Therapy from the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. And, she was a kind and compassionate champion for others. She spent much of her career as a physical therapist and after her last daughter left for college she went back to school to earn her MPH in Health Policy and Management from the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. She then went on to work as Director of Educational Programs there, was the Executive Director of the Greater Atlanta Affiliate of theSusan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and as Director, Patient and Family Services at the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Healthcare. And, one of her favorite "jobs" was the volunteer work she did in her last several years in the nursery at Piedmont Hospital.



The funeral will be on Sunday, December 20, at 10:00 AM. While only family will attend in person, the service will be streamed via Zoom . The link can be found on Dressler's website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Atlanta Community Food Bank or Midtown Assistance Center. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

