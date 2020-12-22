KOEHLER, Margaret Garrison



Margaret Garrison Koehler of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 17, 2020. Margaret was born on July 20th, 1927 in Ochlocknee, GA, the daughter of J. Gorham and Vessie Smith Garrison. She graduated from Mercer University in 1948 with a major in English and Music. She did graduate studies in Music Education at Columbia University, NY. She studied at NY School of Interior Design and at the Ecumenical Institute in Bossey, Switzerland. Margaret taught high school in Columbus, GA, where she met R. Allen Koehler from New York. They married and moved to New York. They lived in Harrisburg, PA and Durham, NC before settling in Atlanta, GA. Margaret was very involved at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, particularly with the International Sunday School department. In 1975, Margaret began a new career with the Christian Council of Metropolitan Atlanta, serving there for 15 years and becoming Deputy Director. In 1990 she began her involvement with Church Women United eventually becoming president of CWU in Atlanta and Georgia. She received the Georgia CWU Lifetime Achievement Award. Margaret was always a strong advocate for women's rights and refugee communities. She kept a beautiful garden, loved Ikebana flower arranging, camping with her family, and writing. Her lifelong love was music, and she had a beautiful soprano voice. Margaret sang in the church choir, taught high school music, and was sought after as a vocal soloist. She played the piano beautifully and was well loved for her family and group sing-a-longs. When she moved to Wesley Woods Towers, she continued to enjoy playing the piano and singing with her friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband R. Allen Koehler and is survived by her four children RuthAnne Brame (Whit), Kathryn Oliver (Chuck), Andrew Koehler (Lisa), and Robert Koehler, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by H. M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill. Please join us via live stream on facebook.com/Margaret.Koehler.75 on Dec 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A family graveside service to follow.





