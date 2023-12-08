KOEHLER, Deborah



"Debbie"



Deborah Jobe Koehler "Debbie", 72, entered her eternal home on December 5, 2023. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Mabel and Jack Jobe. She moved to Atlanta for college and was married to Paul R. Koehler for 42 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Jackie Self (Gene) of Deland, Florida, June Hall (Jim), Pete Jobe, and William Jobe of Kingsport, Tennessee.



Debbie is survived by her daughter, Dawn Dwyer (Kevin); her son, Travis Koehler; stepdaughter, Eleanor Russo (Jerry); granddaughters, Jackie Dwyer and Juliete Dwyer of Atlanta; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN. She graduated summa cum laude with both her Bachelor's and Master's of Education from Oglethorpe University.



Debbie was an extraordinary teacher. Her career began teaching first grade at Montgomery Elementary and continued at Holy Innocents Episcopal School teaching fifth grade for 27 years. She also taught multiple groups of young adults and young children in Sunday School. She was an active long-time member of Northside United Methodist Church, serving on the flower guild, as a pew packer as well as teacher.



She was an avid reader, loved snow skiing, the beach, spending time with her friends and her beloved cats and dogs.



The family will receive friends at HM Patterson-Arlington Chapel on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 6 PM – 8 PM. The funeral will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Northside United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Georgia Vizsla Rescue Group at vizsla.rescueshelter.com or Vizsla Club of America at vcaweb.org.





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