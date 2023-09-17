Koehl, Fredrick

KOEHL, Dr. Fredrick



Dr. Frederick "Fred" Winfield Koehl, age 72, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, after a 10 ½ year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. He was a valiant warrior and voracious researcher, learning as much as he could about the disease. Fred was an excellent example of how to be a strong self-advocate who was always prepared for each medical visit, asking thoughtful questions of his medical team, while keeping them on their toes as they worked collaboratively to identify the best options available to fight his cancer. He underwent numerous surgeries, radiation, various rounds of chemotherapy, clinical trials, and immunotherapy treatments. In the end, though, this aggressive and rare cancer, coupled with the various treatments he underwent over the years, proved too much.



Fred was born the oldest of two siblings on October 23, 1950, to Charles Wesley Koehl and Barbara Lou Butler Koehl in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, followed three years later by younger sister, Cindy Yerger. When Fred was young, the family moved south to North Miami Beach, Florida, where Fred spent most of his formative years cheering on the University of Miami football team and the Miami Dolphins, helping to start the team's first fan club. After graduating from the University of Miami, Fred entered Syracuse University, achieving a master's degree in public administration before moving to Atlanta.



In Atlanta, Fred met his wife, Denise while working for HUD, and they married on March 17, 1979, settling into a home in Virginia Highland that is still in the family today. Shortly after marrying, he entered the University of Georgia, obtaining a Ph.D. in Geography. He wrote his dissertation on the process of neighborhood revitalization, using Virginia Highland as an example. After receiving his Ph.D., Fred began his career in the banking industry, specializing in market research. Back in Atlanta full time, Fred and Denise welcomed two daughters, Emily (1984) and Elissa (1987), to the family.



Fred wore many hats: husband, dad, brother, son, friend, mentor, backpacker, and music lover. Blessed with a beautiful voice, Fred played and sang in a college band and introduced his family to his favorite singer-songwriters. He continued to serenade his family for years whenever he heard a favorite song. Fred took great joy in coaching both of his daughters' softball teams throughout the years. He instilled his love of both softball and baseball in his daughters, who, like their father, remain huge Atlanta Braves fans. Fred also loved to travel, especially with his wife, Denise. Together, they visited over 20 countries and traveled all over the United States, from Alaska to Maine. Planning their next adventure was one of Fred's greatest joys.



Fred loved the outdoors and spent years backpacking with his buddies, lovingly known as "The Morons." After his cancer diagnosis in 2013, Fred turned his sights on walking one of the routes of the Camino de Santiago in Spain. He spent five weeks walking roughly 500 miles on the Camino Frances. During that time, he met fellow pilgrims from all over the world and made lifelong friends. He would return to Spain two more times, walking a total of three different routes ending in the city of Santiago de Compostela.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Dave Yerger; and numerous beloved pets from throughout the years. Fred is survived by his wife, Denise; his daughters, Emily (Thomas), and Elissa (Erik); his sister, Cindy; and his dog, Teddy.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Fred's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) at https://curecca.link/FredKoehl. Fred was an active member and well-respected mentor with CCF. He attended numerous conferences with his sister, doing all he could to help support others diagnosed with this rare and aggressive disease while continuing the fight for a cure. Fred was a brave warrior who battled fiercely and did not allow the disease to stop him from living life to the fullest.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM, at the Greystone venue inside Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.



