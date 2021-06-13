KOCSIS-SZUCS, Teresa



Maria Teresa Rosaria (Renzullo) Kocsis-Szucs, age 86, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of June 8, 2021. Born August 6,1934 in Naples, Italy, she was the oldest of five children growing up in Bologna. She married Ferenc K. Szucs and they emigrated from Italy to the United States in the 1960s. She raised two children in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Clearwater, Florida, in 1979. She worked for Pinellas County Teacher's Credit Union and then Bankers Life and Casualty for many years. In 1994 she became a small business owner. In 2005 she retired from running Crash and Burn, a small punk rock store started by her son, in Clearwater, Florida and moved to Atlanta. In Atlanta she worked in childcare at East Lake Family YMCA, then volunteered at St Luke's Episcopal Church and at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Egleston Campus.



She always enjoyed a good espresso, loved mentoring young people, was an avid reader, and a friend to all. Teresa is survived by her brother, Piero Renzullo, her two children, Julianna Keslar and Frank Kocsisszucs, his wife Hilary, and Teresa's grandchildren Hunter, Harrison, Helena, and Max.



A celebration of her life will be held on June 26, 2021 for family and friends at the Kocsisszucs residence.

