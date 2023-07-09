KOBER, Hans Juergen



Hans Juergen Kober, age 81, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2023, with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law by his side.



Hans was born on December 17, 1941, to Alma Charlotte Kober in Dusseldorf, Germany. He grew up in Göttingen, Germany. Hans studied as a hand engraver and moved to Switzerland to further his career. In 1967, he moved to Atlanta, GA, to work in a jewelry repair shop.



Hans met Linda (Pohlman) Kober in Atlanta, GA, in 1971. They married in 1974, and went on to have one daughter, Christina (Kober) Kauke.



Hans was a talented artist and hand engraver. However, he is most known for JFF Jeweler Supply. He was instrumental in growing the jeweler community in the Atlanta area, creating a place that fostered education, kindness, generosity, and community. Hans has forever changed the lives of hundreds of jewelers.



Hans was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was caring, clever, patient, and full of knowledge. He also had a great love of music, especially the music of the Big Band Era.



Hans is survived by his wife, Linda (Pohlman) Kober; daughter, Christina (Kober) Kauke; son-in-law, Dan Kauke; grandson, Elliot Kauke; and granddaughter, Sloane Kauke.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 16, 2023, from 3:00-5:30, at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306. Family and friends are invited to drop in and share fond memories, stories, and fellowship. A Memorial Service will begin at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Respite Care Atlanta.



