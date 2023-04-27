KNUTSON, Thomas



Thomas Knutson passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 86. His family is deeply saddened by his death. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; daughters, Carey, Nancy, and Tami; and his brothers, Chuck and Paul, as well as 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by his parents. Tom was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 15, 1936. He grew up in South Dakota and was proud of his Norwegian background. Tom earned his BS in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota and went on to earn his MBA from Indiana University. He was proud to have served in the US Army. Tom was inquisitive and creative. His dry sense of humor and his infamous storytelling will always be remembered fondly. He was a pioneer in the evolution of computing, started banjo lessons in his mid-70s and amassed an incredible collection of vintage radios, which he lovingly restored. Although soft-spoken, Tom was a font of wisdom and loving-kindness. His greatest legacy is the hundreds of men he mentored by sharing his experience, strength and hope during his 56 years of recovery. Tom was a role model of a life shaped by the principles of love and tolerance. He helped countless fellow travelers find their paths to living in integrity and to being of service to others and their communities. He leaves a lasting legacy and will be missed and not forgotten. May his gentle soul rest in peace forever.



