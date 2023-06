KNUERR, James Gerard "Jim"



Mr. James Gerard "Jim" Knuerr, age 66, of Riverdale, GA, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Phoenix Funeral Services, Conyers, GA.



Funeral Home Information

Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc

1424 Veterans Dr Suite 1

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.phoenixfuneralservicesinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral