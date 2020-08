KNOWLES, Jr., Roy Graveside service for Dea. Roy Knowles will be Friday August 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Rev. Dr. Arthur Carson officiating. Viewing will be today from 1 PM - 6 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 AM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.