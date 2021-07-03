KNOWLES, David



David Louie Knowles, 80, of Senoia, GA passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Newnan, GA. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 2 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs, GA with Dr. Philip Nation officiating. A visitation will be held between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service. Arrangements under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory. To leave condolences visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com.

