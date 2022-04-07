KNIPFER, Richard "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Knipfer, 88, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA 30060 with Monsieur Walsh officiating. The interment will follow the service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Gardens in Marietta, GA. Richard is survived by his sons Mark Knipfer of Marietta, GA, and Matthew Knipfer of Marietta, GA; sisters Monica Marie of Cincinnati, OH, Judy Balson of Columbus, OH, Theresa Chreup of Pompano Beach, FL, Margaret Ayers, and Monica Markel; five grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Sheila Cleary Knipfer, sisters Mary Rita Paskell and Kay Ciminello. The Knipfer family will receive friends for visitation at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Historic Marietta Chapel, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA 30060 on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Historic Marietta Chapel, www.mayeswarddobbins.com, 770-428-1511.



