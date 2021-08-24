KNIGHT, Leslie Elaine



Leslie Elaine Knight, 68, of Sherwood, Arkansas passed away August 18, 2021. She was born June 27, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Calvin Knight and Frieda Bullock Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, James Kenneth Knight and Lawrence Paul Knight.



She is survived by her brother, Cecil Knight of Sherwood;



sister-in-law, Mary Knight; and niece, Debbie Phillips (Jeff) of Waynesboro, Georgia; nieces Ramona Knight and Becky Wilson of Arkansas; along with a host of family and friends.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 3:00 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

