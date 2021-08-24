ajc logo
Knight, Leslie

2 hours ago

KNIGHT, Leslie Elaine

Leslie Elaine Knight, 68, of Sherwood, Arkansas passed away August 18, 2021. She was born June 27, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Calvin Knight and Frieda Bullock Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, James Kenneth Knight and Lawrence Paul Knight.

She is survived by her brother, Cecil Knight of Sherwood;

sister-in-law, Mary Knight; and niece, Debbie Phillips (Jeff) of Waynesboro, Georgia; nieces Ramona Knight and Becky Wilson of Arkansas; along with a host of family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 3:00 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

