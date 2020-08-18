Knight Huewitt, Jerrie

KNIGHT HUEWITT (MCMICHAEL), Jerrie A private Celebration of Life service for Jerrie McMichael Knight Huewitt will be held by invitation only, at 11 AM, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website, on the day of the service www.levettfuneralhome.com. Internment, Southview Cemetery, 343 Southview St., Monticello, GA. The Internment is open to family and friends. Jerrie was an alumna and retired Financial Aid Director from Savannah State University. Memories of Jerrie will be cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Earnest, daughter, Misty Knight Brown (Teako), son, Harvey "Van" Knight, III, stepchildren, Tabitha Huewitt, Earnest Huewitt, Jr., and Joseph Huewitt (Kionna), sister Stacey Standifer, brothers, Samuel McMichael, Jr., (Edna), Charlie McMichael (Annette), and Gregory McMichael, two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Knight Brown, aunts, Rosa Thomas and Lettie Bell, uncle, ST Bell, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404)241-5656. ***Due to COVID-19, a mask and social distancing will be required***

