KNAPP, Charis



Charis Knapp Johnson peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at the age of 97. Her son was by her side as she moved on to her heavenly home having faithfully served her Lord and Savior as his good and faithful servant.



She was born in Moultrie, GA to the late Charles and Mary Knapp. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Bill and Frank Knapp. She is survived by her son Kevin Johnson (Sherri), daughter Kimberly Bruscia (Joe), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many loved ones and friends.



