KLUMOK, Maury Arnold



La Quinta, California



December 7, 1937- March 18, 2021



Maury Klumok was born on December 7, 1937 in Moorhead, Mississippi. He was the beloved son of Fannie and Sol Klumok and brother of Marion Burstein, Ann Bennett and Sylvia Goodman. Maury attended Tulane University and, upon graduation, embarked on a long, successful career in the refrigerated warehousing industry. He began with his father in law, Sidney Simons, at US Security Warehouse, and he retired after his many years at United Refrigerated Services. He served on the National Peanut Council, was Chairman of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses and was an eight year board member of the Georgia Department of Industry and Trade. Maury was a master negotiator and a passionate problem solver. At 58 years old he was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of moving to Pebble Beach, California where he continued to be an avid golfer. He hit his final hole in one at the age of 81.



Maury was an adored father, stepfather and Pops to his grandchildren. He brightened every room, never met a stranger, had the most infectious smile and laugh and loved to tell a joke. He was beyond generous with his time and advice. He was kind, warm, humble, fun-loving and charming. He was passionate about his beloved family and friends, golf, music, his dogs, Southern food and life. He made everyone around him better, and he was one of a kind in the absolute best way.



Maury was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie and Sol Klumok, his sister Marion Burstein and his brothers-in-law Martin Burstein and Bernard Bennett. Maury will be greatly missed by his wife Lucy Perricone, his children Kim Klumok (Alex Kaminsky), Todd (Lisa) Klumok and Kelly (Peter) Schiffer, his grandchildren Coco Schiffer, Zack Kaminsky, Cadie Schiffer, Calla Kaminsky, Drew Schiffer and Bobby Klumok, his sisters Ann Bennett and Sylvia (Carl) Goodman, his former wife Sydney Simons, 5 step-children, 15 step-grandchildren, 1 step-great-grandchild and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

