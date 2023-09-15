KLOTZ, Nancy



Just short of her 90th birthday, Nancy Lee Anne Ruth Treu Klotz passed away peacefully September 13, 2023. She was a life long Lutheran, and long time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bertha Treu; her late husband, Charles Lee Klotz, and her son-in-law, Kenneth Brock.



Nancy started as a busy housewife raising 3 children in Milwaukee, WI. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, Greenwood, SC, and finally Atlanta, GA where she has been for the past 42 years. She became a non-traditional student graduating with a BA in English from Mercer University, and started her love of teaching at Dekalb Tech as an English As A Second Language teacher. She retired from teaching having worked 20 plus years. Throughout the years, her passion for writing really expounded. She was a member of the Atlanta Poetry Society, Atlanta Writers Guild, American Pen Women-Atlanta Chapter, and the American Rosie the Riveter Association. Her poems won numerous awards in the southeast and internationally. However, her greatest accomplishment was in publishing a historical fiction novel "Murder at Indigo Springs".



She is survived by her children, Sheila E. Brock of Atlanta, GA, Linda K. Cobb of Greenwood, SC, and Charles H. Klotz (Karen) Suwanee, GA; six grandchildren, Stacie Cobb (Christi), Stephanie Harrison (Hunter), Tony Len Cobb, II (Joanna), David Klotz (Julia), Daniel Klotz, Kelsey Goldfarb (Alex); and four great-grandchildren Alliyah, Kadie, Adam and Tripp.



The family will receive friends from 12 PM-2 PM, Sunday, September 17, 2023 at A.S. Turner and Sons 2773 North Decatur Rd. Decatur, GA 30033. Online condolences can be made at www.asturner.com.



A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer 731 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30308.



Flowers are optional. Memorials can be made to any Veterans charitable organization or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Memory of Nancy Klotz.





