Klotz, Nancy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

KLOTZ, Nancy

Just short of her 90th birthday, Nancy Lee Anne Ruth Treu Klotz passed away peacefully September 13, 2023. She was a life long Lutheran, and long time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bertha Treu; her late husband, Charles Lee Klotz, and her son-in-law, Kenneth Brock.

Nancy started as a busy housewife raising 3 children in Milwaukee, WI. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, Greenwood, SC, and finally Atlanta, GA where she has been for the past 42 years. She became a non-traditional student graduating with a BA in English from Mercer University, and started her love of teaching at Dekalb Tech as an English As A Second Language teacher. She retired from teaching having worked 20 plus years. Throughout the years, her passion for writing really expounded. She was a member of the Atlanta Poetry Society, Atlanta Writers Guild, American Pen Women-Atlanta Chapter, and the American Rosie the Riveter Association. Her poems won numerous awards in the southeast and internationally. However, her greatest accomplishment was in publishing a historical fiction novel "Murder at Indigo Springs".

She is survived by her children, Sheila E. Brock of Atlanta, GA, Linda K. Cobb of Greenwood, SC, and Charles H. Klotz (Karen) Suwanee, GA; six grandchildren, Stacie Cobb (Christi), Stephanie Harrison (Hunter), Tony Len Cobb, II (Joanna), David Klotz (Julia), Daniel Klotz, Kelsey Goldfarb (Alex); and four great-grandchildren Alliyah, Kadie, Adam and Tripp.

The family will receive friends from 12 PM-2 PM, Sunday, September 17, 2023 at A.S. Turner and Sons 2773 North Decatur Rd. Decatur, GA 30033. Online condolences can be made at www.asturner.com.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer 731 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30308.

Flowers are optional. Memorials can be made to any Veterans charitable organization or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Memory of Nancy Klotz.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing3h ago

Credit: Drew Kann

Parts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia redistricting trial ends with debate over Black representation
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
9h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘It’s like it’s not real’: Family mourns man killed in Clayton stabbing spree
6h ago
The Latest

Huie, Douglas
2h ago
McCoy, Larry
2h ago
Harris, Willie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Hispanic Heritage Month events, Gwinnett...
12h ago
AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top