Klingensmith, Dorothy

DG, age 70, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away Sunday evening, March 5, 2023, at Emory University Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on November 8, 1952, in Columbus, GA, to the late Dr. Herschel and Pauline Isaacson. DG was the wife of Bob (Bear) Klingensmith and mother of Dani Klingensmith.



She graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta and attended the University of Tennessee. She earned a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University and a master's degree from Georgia Washington University.



Following employment with Eastern Airlines, DG began a very rewarding and fulfilling career as a teacher in both the Cobb and DeKalb counties school system. Recognized as a dedicated and caring teacher, DG retired from Kingsley Elementary School in Dunwoody following 20 years of service. She was known for her laughter, fierce devotion to family and friends, and unwavering bravery. DG could often be found dancing along to Barbra Streisand tunes, finding the best deals around Atlanta, laughing uncontrollably with her little sister, Nancy, relaxing on various beaches along the East Coast, rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs and Belmont Abbey Crusaders, or enjoying the activities at Rivermont Golf Club. She was a devoted wife and mother who always put family first. Her kindness, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by Bear and Dani, her siblings Bobby (Nancy) Isaacson, Dr. Keith Isaacson, and Nancy (Brian) Gunter, her cousins, nieces, nephews, and colleagues. She will be forever loved and remembered. Thanks for the countless memories, DG! The funeral and burial services will be on Tuesday, March 7, at 10:30 AM, at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Cir. SW, in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure HHT, 8 Henderson Hill Ct., Monkton, MD 21111 and https://curehht.org/. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Shiva will be held at 4633 Vermack Place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

