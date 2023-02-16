KLINGENBERG, Elisabeth



Age 55, of Atlanta died Saturday, February 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert Hugo Klingenberg and Catherine Elizabeth Klingenberg; brother, Earnest Lamar Klingenberg. Her survivors include her companion, Mike Wagner; sons, Robert Klingenberg, Earnest Wagner; sister, Brenda Gammans. Elisabeth worked in the Atlanta Public School System from 2004 to 2020. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the American Heart Association. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

