EWERT (KLINGEMAN), Rhoda



Rhoda Elizabeth Klingeman Ewert passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2021. She was 84 years old.



With her to the last was her devoted husband, David Conger Ewert. June marks the couple's 62nd wedding anniversary - a rich lifetime of shared memories.



Rhoda was born on March 21, 1937, to Harvey and Clara Struve Klingeman. She grew up in Winnetka, Illinois, where she attended the much-loved Crow Island Elementary School. Later, she attended Iowa State University, where she met husband Dave.



In addition to her great kindness, Rhoda was known for a lifelong love of learning. She taught at the preschools at San Jose State University and Stanford University, and was passionately involved with Atlanta's Galloway School. Personally, she delighted in learning new things, including Biblical Greek in her 70s.



Rhoda is survived by her husband, Dave, and their three children, Kira Hullinger (Jeff), Christopher Ewert (Katie Partridge) and Mark Ewert. Their three grandchildren are Brittany Hullinger, Jeffrey Hullinger and Nicco Ewert. Rhoda is also survived by her brother, John Klingeman (Pat), her sisters-in-law Nancy Klingeman and Linda Collins and brother-in-law Russell Ewert. Everyone who knew her is grateful for the loving and irreplaceable presence she was in their lives.



Rhoda's family would also like to thank Isha Kamara, Jenny Buckley and Diane Philliber. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association and Emory's Brain Center. A memorial service is planned for later date. Memorial service updates will be posted at



www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Fischer Funeral Care,



Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

