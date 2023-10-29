Kliefoth, Susan

KLIEFOTH (POLLOCK),



Susan



Susan Pollock Kliefoth, age 72, of Grayson, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on October 17, 2023.



She is survived by her daughter, Cara (Cameron) Banks of Tampa, FL; sister, Patricia (Patrick) Pavelski of Stevens Point, WI; brothers, Robert (Allyson) Pollock of Incline Village, NV, and William (Lori) Pollock of Anthem, AZ; nephews, Alex (Rebekah) Pollock, Evan Pollock, Andrew Pavelski, and Aaron (Brigit) Pavelski; niece, Leah Pollock; and countless friends and former students. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert Olin and Barbara Fusch Pollock.



Susan's passion was education and she held an undergraduate degree from The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, a Master's Degree from The University of Georgia, and a Specialist Degree from Brenau University. She was a teacher with Gwinnett County Public Schools from 1986–2014, working for Norton, Britt, and Craig Elementary Schools. Fondly known as "Mrs. K", she will be remembered by students, parents, and colleagues as an outstanding educator who cared about students inside and outside the classroom.



Susan was known for her love of games, Broadway musicals, dogs, books, movies, volunteer work, charitable giving, and all things Wizard of Oz. Her quick wit and keen sense of humor delighted everyone who knew her. She was also active within her amazing neighborhood community.



An untraditional celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 11, from 2-5 PM, at Craig Elementary School in Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the future Susan Kliefoth Scholarship at UGA, or Hero Dog Rescue. Scholarship checks may be made to "UGA Foundation" with Susan's name/MFECOE Memorial Fund in the memo line, and mailed to: Robert Poister, G3 Aderhold Hall, 110 Carlton St., Athens, GA 30602. To support Hero Dog Rescue, please send checks to: 2300 Bethelview Road, Suite 110-170, Cumming, GA 30040.



Like Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, Susan truly believed there's no place like home. She is now home, somewhere over the rainbow.



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