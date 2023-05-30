KLEINMAN, Marty Aaron



b. July 6, 1949 d. May 28, 2023.



Marty was born in Brooklyn, New York, where his parents Sally and Simon settled upon immigrating to the United States from the Czech Republic, in 1948. As Holocaust survivors, they committed to keeping their Jewish traditions alive and raised their son in an Orthodox home. Marty attended a yeshiva for eight years and graduated from Canarsie High School. He then earned a Bachelor of Engineering Science from Richmond College on Staten Island in 1972.



Upon graduating, Marty began what would become a lifelong career with the United States Government. He worked as a Civil Engineer with the Department of Defense, U.S. Army Forces Command in Utica, Fort McPherson, the Department of Commerce, and Shaw Air Force Base. Over the years, he traveled across the world on assignments, including Hawaii, Japan, Brazil, Turkey, Greece, Kuwait and Afghanistan. Just this month, Marty was honored with his 50 year career Gold Service Award with the Department of the Army.



Marty transferred to Atlanta to spend more time with his beloved Aunt Ruth and Uncle Bernie Gross and enjoy the warmer climate. That's also where he met Judy Landey on a blind date set up by Marty's cousin Etta. They married in 1993, and their daughter Oliva was born two years later. Spending time with his family was always his priority, but Marty also had a love of skiing, woodworking, gardening and home renovations. Fondly known as "Mr. Fix-It Man," he was always volunteering to help relatives and friends complete their projects.



A brave, strong, relentless fighter, Marty will most be remembered for his compassion and kindness to every person and animal he encountered. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Olivia; brothers, Melvin and Eddie; sister-in-law, Judy; nieces, Caryn and Danielle; and nephews, Bryan, Steven and Mark.



In Marty's memory, please make donations to the Temple, your preferred non-profit cancer research and prevention organization, or any other charitable organization of your choice. A Graveside Service was held on May 29, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



