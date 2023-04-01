X

Kleinman, Daniel

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KLEINMAN, Daniel

Daniel Kleinman, 67, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on March 30, 2023. Daniel grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and was predeceased by his parents, Iris Kleinman Feuer and William Kleinman. He is survived by his wife, Julie Kleinman; sister, Judy Smith; brother, Craig Kleinman; and sons, Michael and Jonathan Kleinman. Prior to working as a Cardiologist in Marietta, Georgia, Dr. Kleinman received his Bachelor of Arts in engineering from Brown University, a medical degree from Wright State University, and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Emory University, followed by a three-year fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Kleinman found his professional life to be rewarding and fulfilling, and was honored to serve his patients. He loved traveling, professional sports, music, and his family most of all. He and Julie took great pleasure in opening up their home to friends and family. His Jewish faith served as a source of strength throughout his life. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or PanCan. The funeral was held at Congregation Etz Chaim, followed by a burial at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Rabbi Daniel Dorsch and Rabbi Shalom Lewis officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Culberson happy for opportunity back with Braves organization
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA leans toward more frequent bus service on fewer routes
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
8h ago

Stegeman Coliseum expected to be open for play in the fall
13h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
Petersen, Susan
1h ago
Bailey, Tyrone
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top