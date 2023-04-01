KLEINMAN, Daniel



Daniel Kleinman, 67, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on March 30, 2023. Daniel grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and was predeceased by his parents, Iris Kleinman Feuer and William Kleinman. He is survived by his wife, Julie Kleinman; sister, Judy Smith; brother, Craig Kleinman; and sons, Michael and Jonathan Kleinman. Prior to working as a Cardiologist in Marietta, Georgia, Dr. Kleinman received his Bachelor of Arts in engineering from Brown University, a medical degree from Wright State University, and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Emory University, followed by a three-year fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Kleinman found his professional life to be rewarding and fulfilling, and was honored to serve his patients. He loved traveling, professional sports, music, and his family most of all. He and Julie took great pleasure in opening up their home to friends and family. His Jewish faith served as a source of strength throughout his life. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or PanCan. The funeral was held at Congregation Etz Chaim, followed by a burial at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Rabbi Daniel Dorsch and Rabbi Shalom Lewis officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

