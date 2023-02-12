KLEIN, Paul S.



Paul S. Klein, 90, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on January 15, 2023 in Piedmont Hospital from complications that developed during his thirteen day stay. A wonderful person with a big heart, a loyal husband of 40 years, a most caring father of one, and a hardworking, respected businessman, Paul was an exemplary role model for us all to follow. He had a zest for life; he never complained and always smiled, even up to the day he died. He always treated everyone at work and in life with compassion. Paul was owner, CEO/President of Atlanta Fixture and Sales Company, Inc. for close to 60 years before retiring after the onset of dementia. Paul's career started when he was attending Grady High School, working afternoons at his uncle's company. At the University of Georgia where Paul attended college, he served as president of his fraternity, AEPi. Upon his uncle's sudden death, Paul took helm of the company, transferring from UGA in Athens to the Atlanta campus, so he could continue his studies as he led the company. Paul, with his outstanding team of dedicated staff, grew the restaurant equipment and supply business into a powerhouse dealership within its marketplace, earning widespread recognition and awards, including the prestigious FE&SS Dealer of the Year Award in 1997 and accolades from the House of Representatives in 2007. Paul was a founding member of IFED (International Foodservice Equipment Distributors), served on the board of Supply America, and served as emeritus board member on the Board of Directors of ABC (Allied Buying Corporation). Paul wasn't just a boss, but a friend and mentor to many in his company and the industry. He upheld a familial environment in the workplace that so many cherished. He was tough but fair and Paul's humor and wit brought enjoyment to his devoted team of employees, many of whom worked for him for 20-50+ years. Paul never stopped learning, always reading to enhance his skills and knowledge. Some of his favorite pastimes included tennis, poker, the stock market, dining out, and traveling. He could be found enjoying a match of tennis and brunch with his friends at the Standard Club every Sunday morning and found in prayer at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue on every High Holiday. The lives of so many were blessed with Paul's generosity and optimism. Paul, along with his wife, hosted a myriad of fund-raisers benefitting medicine, arts & culture. Paul adored his family and always put their needs before his own. He created a lasting impression on all our hearts and leaves an impressive legacy. He will be forever missed and appreciated for the joy he brought to this world. Paul is predeceased by his parents; and his wife, India Klein. He is survived by his daughter, Dana Klein. Memorial donations may be made to alz.org or a charity of your choice. The graveside services were held at Arlington Cemetery on January 17, 2023 with Rabbi Blustin officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.

